ALTUS – Oklahoma Libertarian Party members gathered from across the state to hold their annual convention this past weekend, choosing Altus to host the event.
In addition to usual party business of considering the by-laws and platform, new officers were chosen and attendees heard from Drew Cook of SHRED the Stigma, a nonprofit focused on harm-reduction, and Libertarian presidential aspirants Mike ter Maat and Chase Oliver.
Bethany Councilman Chris Powell was chosen as state chair to replace Will Daugherty, who chose not to seek another term. Powell laid out his priorities for the delegates, ensuring a presidential primary, focusing party social media on its role of supporting individual Libertarians, and recruiting an increased number of candidates for next year’s state legislative elections. Former Altus Councilman Dillon Feazel won the post of vice chair and will take on the job of putting together the convention for 2024.
The convention concluded with the election of new officers for the party’s executive committee, a collection of volunteers in the party tasked with various roles to support the party in all facets. This committee will sit until the conclusion of State Convention in 2025.
Mike ter Maat, an economist and former White House staffer, delivered a keynote address urging Libertarians and all Americans to “sleep not longer,” quoting Tecumseh’s council to the Chickasaw and Choctaw to join common cause against the encroachment by white intruders, who would soon push these tribes from their homes.
Cook, co-founder of the Libertarian Party Sober Caucus, detailed the volunteer efforts by himself and others to prevent overdoses and other drug-related harms by delivering kits containing Narcan, test strips to detect fentanyl, prophylactics, and clean equipment to those who use and by being ready to help users when they are ready to seek recovery.
The full roster of the incoming executive committee includes Councilman Chris Powell, Bethany as state chair; Former Councilman Dillon Feazel, of Altus, as state vice chair; Ashley Sowder, of Oklahoma City, as state secretary; John Hooper, of Tulsa, as treasurer; Clint Rapp, of Norman, as field development director; Former Attorney General candidate Lynda Steele, of Warr Acres, as legislative director; Kaleb England, of Yukon, as development director; and Jake Spann, of Norman, as political director.
