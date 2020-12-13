OKLAHOMA CITY – In an unprecedented year comes an unprecedented 48 hours for the Oklahoma Lottery. On Thursday, Dec. 3, the first Lucky for Life top prize winning ticket was drawn from Oklahoma. Then, just 48 hours later, Oklahoma’s first Lotto America jackpot winning ticket was drawn, creating the 65th and 66th Oklahoma Lottery millionaires.
“The Oklahoma Lottery is excited about this winning event and is eager to crown our next two Oklahoma millionaires,” said Jay Finks, executive director of Oklahoma Lottery.
Thursday’s millionaire purchased their ticket winning Lucky for Life ticket at Coop’s Stop N Shop in Bristow. The winner will take home $1,000 a day for life, for a minimum of 20 years, or they can take the cash option of $5.75 million.
Saturday’s jackpot winning Lotto America ticket was purchased at Love’s Travel Stops in Woodward. The winner will take home $3,500,000 or they can take the cash option of $2.66 million.
Including both new millionaires, the Oklahoma Lottery has made 66 winners of $1 million or more between all of the multi-state jackpot games. Winners can find information on how to claim their prizes in person by going to www.lottery.ok.gov/winning.
Net proceeds of all Oklahoma Lottery games are used to support improvements and enhancements for Oklahoma education. Since the Lottery’s inception, more than $1.02 billion has been contributed to the Oklahoma Education Lottery Trust Fund.
For more information about how the Oklahoma Lottery contributes to Oklahoma Education, visit www.lottery.ok.gov/giving-back.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.