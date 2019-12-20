OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma Lottery has added a new price point to their Scratchers product line with the launch of $250,000 Cash Explosion.
This is the Lottery's first $20 Scratcher, and it has a top prize of a quarter million dollars, the Lottery's largest Scratcher prize to date. The game boasts a total of more than $32 million in total cash prizes.
The $250,000 Cash Explosion goes on sale Friday, Dec. 20, just in time for last-minute holiday shopping.
In 2019, the Lottery has awarded more than $86,230,176 million in cash prizes from Scratchers.
Profits from Lottery sales are directly contributed to Oklahoma Education. The Lottery has contributed over $950 million since its launch in 2005.
