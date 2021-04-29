TULSA – Nearly 30 Oklahoma National Guardsmen are in Tulsa, Oklahoma helping support the Community Vaccination Clinic, a FEMA-led Point of Distribution center, as part of a continuation of Oklahoma’s whole-of-government response to the pandemic.
The mission of those 30 is to provide vaccine transport, prepare vaccines onsite, and support vaccine administration from two STRIKE teams, with the ultimate goal of ensuring communities with a high risk of COVID-19 exposure and infection are not left behind.
"For more than a year, the Oklahoma National Guard has been a proud contributor to Oklahoma’s whole-of-government response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Col. Bob Walter, commander of the Oklahoma National Guard’s Joint Task Force and currently serving as the commander of military personnel at the CVC. “Today, we remain ready to continue our support to our state and local partners and bring an end to the pandemic.”
In addition to Oklahoma Guardsmen, nearly 140 U.S. Navy personnel from San Diego are performing clinical and non-clinical functions at the site.
The joint mission will continue through June 15, 2021, with the goal of continuing to expand the rate of vaccinations in Oklahoma in an efficient, effective, and equitable manner.
The CVC, a White House initiative, officially opened April 21, 2021, and is located at the Tulsa Community College Northeast Campus at 3727 East Apache Street, Tulsa, Oklahoma 74115. The clinic is 100 percent funded by FEMA.
Vaccinations will continue to be available through existing clinics and community staples, including Tulsa Health Department PODS supported by the Oklahoma National Guard, local pharmacies and health centers to provide multiple avenues and opportunities for immunization.
