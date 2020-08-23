Oklahoma offers several fall travel possibilities

As the fall season approaches, many places in Tahlequah and eastern Oklahoma become hot spots for tourism.
Oklahoma State Parks offer beautiful scenery, while many towns and communities have festivals and events that people from all over can enjoy.
Area resident Mackenzie Oestreich is an avid traveler around Oklahoma. She said it’s nearly impossible to narrow down a favorite out of all of the many places.
“There are just so many beautiful places to travel in Oklahoma,” said Oestreich. “We have tons of state parks, festivals and events for people to attend nearly every week, it seems.”
To get into the autumn spirit, though, Oestreich loves to visit fall-themed locations. There is one spot in Bixby she was able to pinpoint as a go-to destination for her, her friends and her family.
“Carmichael's Pumpkin Patch in Bixby is one of my favorite fall travel spots, though,” said Oestreich. “It seems to have been there forever. There’s pumpkins, animals and fun for the whole family. There’s a gift shop with all sorts of things.”
Carmichael's Pumpkin Patch is open throughout the month of October and offers very reasonable hours and prices on festivities.
There are other nearby places to travel, as well. Natural Falls State Park in West Siloam Springs offers hiking trails, a waterfall attraction, and travel homes for visitors to stay in during their time there.
For those who want to travel farther, Oestreich recommends Broken Bow in McCurtain County. The growing neighboring community of Hochatown is home to Broken Bow Lake, many cabins to stay in, and different outdoor and indoor attractions, such as ziplines and escape rooms.
“A good place if you want to travel a fair distance from Tahlequah would be the cabins down in Broken Bow,” said Oestreich. “There’s thousands of cabins, a beautiful landscape and a whole bunch of room for social distancing.”
Websites like TravelOK.com offer dozens of recommendations for those looking to travel in the state. They also list hours of operation and attractions at any given travel destination.
For travel outside of the state, Arkansas has numerous scenic options, as well. The color that fall brings to Northeast Arkansas is typically the major selling point.
“That whole corridor right there has some beautiful color,” said Leah Dipietro, communications manager for Arkansas tourism. “Fayetteville, Buffalo National River, Eureka Springs and more are lovely spots for tourism and travel. The Delta Area towards Memphis can be very interesting for those who wish to travel further."
There are many travel agencies though that have a more realistic, yet bleak, outlook on what traveling in the all may entail. Linda Spyres, owner of Vacations R Us, believes that travel in the fall is unpredictable as of right now, due to the pandemic.
“Who knows what's going to happen this fall? There’s a lot of states and countries that we can’t go to right now. The cruise industry is shut down until 2021," said Spyres. "There’s an extreme amount of uncertainty right now. It’s just all up in the air right now. The world seems to be closing to us.”
