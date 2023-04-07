OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma officials are partnering with their Kansas counterparts in a bipartisan push to expand Oklahoma’s existing passenger rail line into Kansas, giving both states’ residents easier access to major east-west trains.
The two states have made a joint request that the Federal Railroad Administration add the Heartland Flyer passenger line expansion to its newly established Corridor Identification and Development Program. Such a designation would give the states access to the federal funds and the technical assistance needed to expand the passenger rail service over 185 miles from Oklahoma City to Newton, Kansas.
Currently, the Heartland Flyer passenger line, which is operated by Amtrak, runs from Oklahoma City to Fort Worth, Texas, and makes stops in Norman, Purcell, Pauls Valley and Ardmore in Oklahoma, and Gainesville, Texas.
“The proposed Heartland Flyer expansion would reconnect numerous Oklahoma and Kansas communities north to the national Amtrak network via the Southwest Chief,” said Steve Hale, a spokesman for the Kansas Department of Transportation, in an email.
He said Kansas “is very much interested” in the project and believes the extension has a “compelling case” for being included.
Oklahoma Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt said he met privately with Pete Buttigieg, the U.S. Secretary of Transportation, last month to press for the rail line’s expansion. He said the expansion would help connect all of Texas and Oklahoma to the east-west passenger rail lines.
“I was really planting the seed that we need help to finish that line here in Oklahoma,” Stitt said.
He said Buttigieg encouraged Oklahoma and Kansas transportation officials to continue to work together in a bipartisan manner. Kansas has a Democratic governor.
Stitt said he always tells his cabinet secretaries that it doesn’t matter who is in the White House. He said 40% of state revenue comes from the federal government so Oklahoma must have a good relationship.
State Rep. Ken Luttrell, R-Ponca City, said he’s been pressing for a similar rail line expansion for nearly two decades because much of north-central Oklahoma is considered a “transportation desert” with no convenient access to rail, bus or planes. If the Heartland Flyer got the nod to expand northward from Oklahoma City, officials are tentatively looking at adding Oklahoma stops in Guthrie, Perry and Ponca City, and Kansas stops in Arkansas City, Wichita and Newton, he said.
Luttrell said he believes that the time is right to expand the route because of President Joe Biden’s push to expand and upgrade the nation’s rail transportation routes. That push has been accompanied by federal funding through a related Democrat-supported infrastructure funding measure and federal coronavirus aid.
He also said federally-designated essential rail routes will be supported almost entirely by the federal government.
He’d ultimately like to see the federal government restore the Lone Star passenger route that ran from Chicago to Houston. That route, which was discontinued decades ago, used to pass through Houston, Fort Worth, Oklahoma City, Wichita and Kansas City before ending in Chicago. The trains also stopped at multiple smaller communities along the way.
Luttrell argues that the Heartland Flyer rail line expansion would be a boon for tourism throughout Oklahoma. He said other neighboring states that have invested in expanding passenger rail have seen “a great return on investment” with new tax revenue and tourism dollars.
He also said he believes the expansion would cost Oklahoma taxpayers less than $10 million if the state paid the entire cost. If the federal government backs the project, it would pick up most of the initial tab for expansion, but the federal subsidy would likely decrease over time and both states would begin picking up more of the cost.
State Rep. Ronny Johns, R-Ada, who heads the House’s transportation committee, said connecting the Heartland Flyer passenger route to the major east-west rail lines in Kansas is “a fantastic idea.”
“It comes with a heavy price tag, and so that’s the main concern, but hopefully we can work and get that done,” Johns said. “It would be fantastic because that connects us a lot better to the rest of the country.”
Bryce Boyer, a spokesman for the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, said in an email that given the unknowns, it’s too soon to know how much the proposed expansion would cost Oklahoma taxpayers.
If designated as an essential rail corridor, the project would receive $450,000 from the federal government to help plan the route. Oklahoma and Kansas would each contribute $25,000.
He said ODOT and KDOT are working together to develop a service plan for the expansion. It’s expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2024.
Boyer said while both agencies agree that they want the expanded route to run from Oklahoma City to Newton, Kansas, with a possible stop in Wichita, they’re still exploring what other stops to add. That will likely be determined during the corridor study, he said.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
