Dr. Wyatt Williams of Keys Eye Care will participate in Giving Sight Day on Saturday, Oct. 2., which is designed for families and individuals in need to receive complimentary vision care at participating clinics throughout the state. The event is being organized by the Oklahoma Association of Optometric Physicians.
“Clear vision and healthy eyes are gifts that all Oklahomans should enjoy. That’s why we are committed to providing complimentary services to those who would be otherwise unable to access optometric care. This is a great way for optometric physicians to give back to the communities and the people that we love,” said OAOP President Dr. Randi Day.
The first ever “Giving Sight Day” in 2020 saw OAOP members performing over 350 free eye exams and donating $32,400 of frames and lenses to patients.
Williams will be receiving patients from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The office will be open for walk-in appointments. For information, call 918-207-0700. Keys Eye Care is located at 17900 S. Muskogee Ave.
