OKLAHOMA CITY -- Starting Monday, the state plans to expand COVID-19 vaccine access to the remaining 21,300 Oklahomans in Phase 2 of its distribution plan.
The expansion will allow COVID-19 vaccinations in state prisons, city and county jails, homeless shelters and workplaces where social distancing is not possible along with public transit systems. Elected city, state and county officials will also be eligible for the vaccine.
Health care workers, first responders, Oklahomans 65 and older, those with comorbidities and school personnel are already eligible for the vaccine.
Keith Reed, deputy commissioner of health, said incoming shipments of the recently approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine will increase the state's overall supply and allow the state to expand access to additional residents.
"COVID-19 vaccines are increasingly accessible with each new shipment, and we're hopeful that more Oklahomans will choose to receive one when it's available to them," said Dr. Lance Frye, the interim commissioner of health.
"I know warmer weather is approaching, and we're wishing to gather with one another again soon," he said. "We still have some work to do before we can get to a new normal. We have to keep working together by wearing our masks, washing our hands and watching our distance as we vaccinate more Oklahomans."
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.