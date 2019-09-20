OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma’s statewide prison lockdown will continue this weekend and beyond, Oklahoma Department of Corrections officials reported Friday afternoon. All visitation remains canceled until further notice.
ODOC enforced the lockdown on Sept. 15 after a series of inmate fights that began the day before at Northeast Oklahoma Correctional Center in Vinita.
Other fights followed at William S. Key Correctional Center, Dick Conner Correctional Center, North Fork Correctional Center, Mack Alford Correctional Center, and Lawton Correctional Facility, which is operated by GEO Group.
Thirty-six inmates were injured. DCCC inmate Chad Burns died. Two, NFCC’s Jared Cruce and LCF’s Frankie Stutchman, were still hospitalized Friday.
While the lockdown and agency investigation continues, all inmate movement is restricted. Food and prescriptions are brought to them in their cells.
Once ODOC officials have determined it is safe to resume normal operations, the agency will bring facilities up of off lockdown status safely and efficiently.
Inmate families and the public are urged to follow ODOC’s social media for updates on the lockdown and fights. Visit twitter.com/OklaDOC or www.facebook.com/oklahomadoc.
