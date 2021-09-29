WASHINGTON — Oklahoma ranks eighth in the nation in the rate of women murdered by men with a rate of 1.85 per 100,000, according to the most recent edition of the annual Violence Policy Center study When Men Murder Women. This is the second year in a row that Oklahoma has ranked among the top 10 states.
Each year, the VPC releases this report in advance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October. The study uses 2019 data, the most recent year for which information is available. The study covers homicides involving one female murder victim and one male offender using data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Supplementary Homicide Report.
The study found that nationwide, 91 percent of women killed by men were murdered by someone they knew and that the most common weapon used was a gun.
“This annual study consistently shows that women who are victims of homicide are most likely to be murdered by a man they know and that all too often that man is an intimate partner,” said Kristen Rand, VPC legislative director.
This is the 24th edition of When Men Murder Women. From 1996 to 2019, the rate of women murdered by men in single victim/single offender incidents dropped from 1.57 per 100,000 women in 1996 to 1.18 per 100,000 women in 2019, a decrease of 25 percent. Since reaching its low of 1.08 in 2014, the rate has increased, with 2019’s rate of 1.18 up nine percent since 2014.
The study calculates the rate of women murdered by men by dividing the total number of females murdered by males in single victim/single offender incidents by the total female population and multiplying the result by 100,000. This is the standard and accepted method of comparing fatal levels of gun violence.
In addition to supporting reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, the study urges that state legislators adopt laws that enhance enforcement of federal legislation and ensure that guns are surrendered by or removed from the presence of abusers.
To view the full report, visit http://vpc.org/studies/wmmw2021.pdf.
