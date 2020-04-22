OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma District Attorneys Council announced the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program. This funding is to assist eligible public safety/criminal justice state, county, local and tribal units of government, as well as victim-services nonprofit agencies.
Awards will be used for preventing, preparing for, and responding to the coronavirus and will be done in stages. Stage 1 is designed to respond to the most immediate life-saving needs. Stages 2 and 3 will expand the allowable activities to less urgent needs.
To be eligible for funding, an applicant must be a state agency; unit of local government (i.e., city, county, or town); tribal government; or private nonprofit community-based organization.
Items related to COVID-19 that will be considered will be overtime pay, equipment (including law enforcement and medical personal protective equipment), supplies such as gloves, masks, sanitizer, training, and for the medical needs of inmates in state, local and tribal jails, and detention centers.
Applications will be received and reviewed on a continuous basis. There is no deadline to submit.
For more information, contact DAC Federal Grants Division at 405-264-5008 or send an email with CESF Application in the subject line to DAC-grants@dac.state.ok.us.
