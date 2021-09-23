OKLAHOMA CITY — Commissioner of Health Dr. Lance Frye issued the following statement regarding Oklahoma surpassing 10,000 provisional deaths due to COVID-19:
“We are sorry to report that as of today, we have lost over 10,000 Oklahomans to COVID-19. This count represents the lives of our friends, neighbors and loved ones, and any number of deaths will always be too many," said Frye.
He explained that Oklahoma has the tools to prevent further loss of life from COVID-19 and its variants, and that vaccines are readily available and prevent death.
"We also encourage the use of other mitigation efforts, such as the 3 W’s, to protect yourself, particularly in crowded indoor environments. If you are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, please seek out testing to protect your close contacts," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.