Oklahoma’s congressional delegation hailed the passage the VA MISSION Act in 2018 as a measure that “will have a positive, tangible impact on the care our veterans receive.
The measure expanded access to private health care for veterans. It also required VA conduct a review of all underused hospitals for the purpose of modernizing and streamlining of services.
U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, who played a key role in the Trump administration’s plans to build a VA hospital in downtown Tulsa and convert Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center in Muskogee to a behavioral health center, said the VA MISSION Act “takes meaningful steps to improve the quality of care veterans receive by making it easier for VA health centers to recruit and retain key medical personnel.”
U.S. Sen. James Lankford said at the time the VA MISSION Act will “dramatically change the way the VA delivers care to better serve those who have served us.” He said the act streamlines “the VA’s seven community care programs into a more efficient ‘Veterans Community Care Program’ so veterans can have faster access to quality healthcare that is closer to their home.”
U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin posted on social media he was “proud to see” President Donald Trump sign the measure “into law today so that we can continue our work to reform and improve the care our nation's veterans receive at the VA."
The trio issued a joint statement in February 2020, touting the Trump administration’s commitment to the transition of Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center into a behavioral health facility. That commitment, they said, would ensure the Muskogee facility would thrive “for decades to come.”
All three remained silent this past week when asked to weigh in on reports that recommendations in a report mandated by the VA MISSION Act will include the potential closure of the Muskogee facility. The VA will publish its report Monday in The Federal Register.
Paul Gregory, interim director at Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System, reportedly shared some details about the recommendations with employees during a March 2 briefing. Those in attendance, who spoke on condition of anonymity so they could speak freely, said news about the proposed changes ignited immediate concerns.
Gregory attempted to ease some of those concerns two days later, distributing a message by email, a copy of which was obtained by the Phoenix. He let those who were unable to attend – and reminded those who did – the recommendations “presented are not final.”
Gregory expressed in the message his understanding “that even the potential of change may be unsettling, but ensuring communication with you through the steps above remains a top priority.” He said a recording would be made “to ensure widespread availability for our staff.”
Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis R. McDonough said this past Thursday during an online conversation with stakeholders, the “recommendations, if adopted, would add up to the one thing that matters most: more care and better care for the vets we serve.” He said markets where changes were recommended, the health care infrastructure will be built to meet shifting needs of veteran care.
Once the report is published, the AIR Commission, the members of which were appointed this past week, will conduct public hearings, visit VA facilities, meet with employees and partners – and get input from veterans. AIR Commission members will assess recommendations, make necessary revisions, and forward them to the president.
McDonough said on Thursday the president will decide whether to submit the recommendations to Congress, which can accept those recommendations as a whole by inaction or reject them by passing a joint resolution. If the recommendations are approved, the VA must begin implementation within three years — timelines for completion will vary by market according to priorities and funding.
