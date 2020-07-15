Oklahoma’s Stitt first governor to test positive for COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said he became the first American governor to test positive for COVID-19.
The Republican, who has made a series of mask-less public appearances in recent days, said he woke Tuesday feeling achy and was tested as a precaution.
Stitt, 48, said he received his positive diagnosis at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
“I was pretty shocked that I was the first governor to get it,” he said during a hastily called remote press conference where he publicly announced his diagnosis.
“You might say I’m asymptomatic or slightly achy, but really (I) feel fine,” he said.
Stitt said the start of his COVID-19 virus feels “achy, like the start of a little cold.”
Stitt said even though he feels OK, he will be taking precautions like isolating from his family and working from home until he’s cleared to return.
He said his wife, Sarah, and children have all tested negative for the deadly virus.
“I want to use my story to remind Oklahomans that if you’re not feeling well, we want you to get tested,” he said.
News of Stitt's positive diagnosis came as the state saw another record-setting jump in the number of COVID-19 cases. On Wednesday, health officials reported 1,075 new cases, bringing the state's total to 22,813.
In all, 561 Oklahomans remained hospitalized, and 432 people have died.
Dr. Lance Frye, the state’s interim commissioner of health, said health officials are contract tracing to determine who would have been closer than 6 feet away from the governor for 15 minutes or more.
Charlie Hannema, a Stitt spokesman, said he is unaware of anyone testing positive for COVID-19 after being in close proximity with the governor.
Health officials said Stitt isn’t believed to have been contagious before Saturday.
“Where he became infected is really unknown,” Frye said. “It could have been any time in the last few weeks.”
Before his results came back on Tuesday, Stitt attended a Commissioners of the Land Office meeting with the Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell and Blayne Arthur, the state’s secretary of agriculture.
Stitt said he’s contacted both Pinnell and Arthur to let them know of his positive test.
“Following CDC guidelines, I will be tested for COVID-19 after learning that Governor Stitt tested positive,” Pinnell said in a Twitter post Wednesday. “While we wait on the results, I am quarantining and working at home, with no symptoms at this time. I wish Governor Stitt a speedy recovery and look forward serving with him upon his return to the Capitol.”
State Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore, also attended the meeting and a subsequent 15 to 20 minute executive session with Stitt, Pinnell and Arthur.
McBride said he didn’t learn Stitt had tested positive until the governor announced it publicly Wednesday.
Now McBride is self-quarantining at home until his scheduled COVID-19 testing appointment on Monday at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center. He’s planning to largely stay home and only go out when necessary until his test results come back.
“I don’t know that I was surprised,” he said of Stitt’s diagnosis. “(Exposure to COVID-19) can happen to anybody, anywhere (like) walking through the grocery store. It’s just a strange deal. So we all need to be cautious of that. I’ve tried to be cautious of my surroundings. My parents are getting up in years, and I don’t want to give it to them.”
McBride said he’s recently started wearing face masks more frequently and had one on when the commission meeting started.
On June 20, Stitt made a high-profile appearance at President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa. He did not wear a mask.
Frye said the Trump rally happened too long ago for Stitt’s diagnosis to be linked to that public appearance.
Previously, Stitt has faced criticism for not wearing a mask in public and for failing to issue a statewide face-covering mandate.
Stitt said his position on mandating masks hasn’t changed despite his diagnosis. He plans to leave that decision up to local communities.
“You can’t pick and choose what freedoms you’re going to give to people,” he said.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
