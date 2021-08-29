LOCUST GROVE – AT&T is announcing that Locust Grove Public Schools has received 400 free hotspots, as well as free internet connectivity.
Locust Grove is part of more than 100 organizations and school districts that will benefit from a $10 million commitment first announced last year to provide free internet subscriptions and wireless hotspots to 35,000 vulnerable students across the country.
"Locust Grove Public Schools is excited to partner with AT&T in providing internet access to many of our students this school year! Many of our students are unable to have quality internet access due to financial constraints or possibly demographic limitations for those living in rural areas,” said Daniel Stokes, assistant superintendent. “We want to thank AT&T for playing an intricate role in our students' education outside our school buildings."
Millions of students nationwide and more than 285,000 students in Oklahoma lack access to the connectivity and devices required for successful online learning. While this homework gap is not new, the pandemic has heightened the challenges – most acutely in rural and under-resourced neighborhoods, where the effects disproportionately impact 1 in 3 students of color, as well as students with disabilities, and roughly 10 percent of all public school teachers.
“What makes this program so critical is that it seeks to help students who have been disproportionately disconnected from formal learning opportunities due to COVID-19,” said Tom Ferree, chairman and CEO, Connected Nation. “The investment being made through the AT&T K-12 homework gap program will not only allow these kids to fully participate in remote learning now, but also to catch up on learning lost during the pandemic. We must all work together to minimize and mitigate the impact that the pandemic has had on our must vulnerable youth.”
