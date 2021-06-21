TAHLEQUAH – In response to COVID-mandated virtual schooling, the Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics (OSSM) announced today it will host a free one-day math workshop for middle school students in Tahlequah.
Designed for students entering grades seven through nine in fall of 2021, the goal is to help them catch up on math concepts that have proven difficult to teach in a virtual classroom.
“Remote learning is a difficult medium in which to teach complex math concepts,” said Frank Wang, Ph.D., president of OSSM and teacher of the one-day workshops. “Through the free workshop, we hope to help middle school students prepare for the upcoming school year and learn math through a fun, interactive approach. I like to wow the students with dazzling displays of mathemagics and have them exclaim and ask ‘Whoa, Dr. Wang. How did you do that?’”
OSSM will host the one-day workshops on June 22 at the Indian Capital Technology Center. The session will start at 9 a.m. Lunch is provided.
To register for the event, visit the website at ossm.eduor email linda.waters@ossm.edu.
