OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission reports that initial claims increased, while the initial claims’ four-week moving average, continued claims, and the continued claims’ four-week moving average declined for the week ending Dec. 18.
“I am incredibly proud of the state and OESC employees for their hard work and dedication to serving Oklahomans throughout this past year,” said Shelley Zumwalt, OESC executive director. “Looking back at the beginning of the year, the continued claims’ four-week moving average was 40,841, and now we are well below 15,000, which is a dramatic 63 percent decrease. The initial claims’ four-week moving average has also decreased by 58 percent from 5,034 to 2,078. Since the start of the pandemic, OESC paid out $5.5 billion in unemployment benefits, while continuing to keep the UI Trust Fund solvent.”
Throughout 2021, Zumwalt has worked with her executive team to create a robust plan for the future of the agency that involves investing in OESC employees, refining the agency’s mission, vision, and values, and increasing internal communication efforts across the agency.
“After seeing record low unemployment numbers following a pandemic that caused some of the highest unemployment rates we’ve seen, it’s now time for the agency to shift gears and look to the future,” said Zumwalt. “Our goal is to build the workforce through our re-employment services and make equal investments in our employees and our technology. We are striving to create a quality experience for claimants that’s consistent across all our local offices.”
Weekly Unemployment Numbers for Week Ending Dec. 18:
• For the file week ending Dec. 18, the number of initial claims, unadjusted, totaled 2,716, an increase of 947 from the previous week's level of 1,769.
• For the same file week, the less volatile initial claims’ four-week moving average was 2,078, a decrease of 151 from the previous week's average of 2,229.
• The number of continued claims totaled 13,410, a decrease of 589 from the previous week’s level of 13,999.
• Continued claims’ four-week moving average was 14,066, a decrease of 309 from the previous week's average of 14,375.
Nationally, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims for the week ending Dec. 25 was 198,000, a decrease of 8,000 from the previous week's revised level, the U.S. Department of Labor reports. The four-week moving average was 199,250, a decrease of 7,250 from the previous week’s revised average. For the week ending Dec. 18, the U.S. DOL reports the advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 1.3 percent, a decrease from the previous week's unrevised rate.
The national weekly seasonally adjusted initial claims report is one of 10 components in the Composite Index of Leading Economic Indicators. To smooth out the volatility in the weekly initial claims data, a four-week moving average is used to assess trends.
