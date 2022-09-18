OKLAHOMA CITY - Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma's Mobile Assistance Center will host a booth at the 2022 Oklahoma State Fair, offering personalized health insurance enrollment assistance, customer service, and free diabetic retinal eye exams to eligible BCBSOK members.
Oklahomans with household incomes between 138% to 150% of the federal poverty level or who experienced a qualifying life event within the last 60 days may be eligible to enroll in health care coverage through a special enrollment period. BCBSOK enrollment specialists will be available daily during the fair to answer enrollment questions and check if they qualify for financial assistance. Citizens of a federally recognized tribe are eligible to enroll year round.
Free diabetic retinal eye exams will be offered to eligible BCBSOK members on a first-come, first-served basis at the BCBSOK's booth #B-2437, at the Bennett Event Center from 2-6 p.m. daily. Members who complete an exam will be eligible for a drawing to win one of several $50 Visa gift cards.
To receive a free diabetic retinal eye exam, eligible members must meet the qualification of being a current BCBSOK member who has been diagnosed with diabetes.
"This year, we're excited to be at the Oklahoma State Fair to offer our diabetic retinal eye exam technology to help our members get screened and connected to the potential vision-saving care they need," said Stephania Grober, BCBSOK president.
For questions or to speak with a BCBSOK specialist, visit BlueNearYouOK.com or call 888-346-9636. Bilingual assistance is available for use.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.