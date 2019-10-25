OKLAHOMA CITY â€" The Oklahoma Department of Commerce has announced the Oklahoma STEP Fund.
The STEP Fund is part of the State Trade Expansion Grant Program, which is an export promotion initiative to make matching-fund grants for states to assist small businesses. This grant is funded, in part, through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration.
â€œThe intent of this program is to increase the number of small businesses that are exporting, and to increase the value of exports for those small businesses that are exporting,â€� said Jennifer Springer, director of international trade and foreign investment at the Oklahoma Department of Commerce.
To be considered for the fund, one must submit an application and supporting documentation. The Department of Commerce began taking applications Oct. 1. A full application, guidelines and requirements can be found online at okcommerce.gov/step. For information, contact Global Project Manager Jesse Garcia at stepfund@okcommerce.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.