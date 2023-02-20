OKLAHOMA CITY -- Classroom educators across Oklahoma on Monday called the state House's proposed $2,500 pay raise a start, but expressed concerns that it won't be enough of an incentive to keep qualified people in the profession long term.
The House GOP last week unveiled an $800 million education package that provides funding for $2,500 raises for all teachers, increases per-pupil funding, distributes funds to districts that receive below-average property tax revenue, and creates a new tax credit for parents whose children attend private or home schools.
The proposed pay raise was on the mind of dozens of teachers who converged on the state Capitol Monday for the annual Public School Advocacy Day. House lawmakers are expected to vote on the package as early as Tuesday, but the plan must then still clear a more skeptical Senate.
"It's a nice beginning, but it does not fully help my salary and retirement," said Angelia Franke, a pre-algebra teacher at Nowata Public Schools.
Franke, an educator of 20 years, said she'd be happy with $2,500 as long as it goes into the Oklahoma's minimum teacher salary schedule.
But because the House plan circumvents that pay structure, Franke said she considers it more of a "stipend or bonus" and fears that it might not follow her if she ever chose to work in another district.
She said her school pays a little over the state minimum. If she drives 20 miles away, she could have a 15% salary increase. She could drive 30 miles and receive $7,000 more a year.
"I grew up in Nowata. I choose to give back to my community by teaching at my alma mater, but I am losing out on that money because I teach at a rural school that doesn't receive as much funding," she said.
Samantha VanOsdol, a 14-year teacher in Putnam City, said the $2,500 "is a help," but with inflation, her pay would barely break even compared to what she was making a few years ago.
VanOsdol said that when compared to what neighboring states are doing, the proposed raise is not enough to make Oklahoma competitive or solve teacher shortages.
She said she's spoken with teachers who said they wouldn't continue to teach in Oklahoma for $2,500 or have said it's not enough for them to remain in the profession.
"We have to do something more to keep our teachers here," VanOsdol said. "And pay is only one part of that, but it is a part of that."
She said lawmakers have to figure out what pay increase will make educators want to stay in the profession and work in Oklahoma.
"If our goal is to bring businesses to our state, we have to have a good education system for those people to want to move here," VanOsdol said. "And to do that we have to pay teachers so that they will stay here and make our education system worthwhile."
Shannon Wilson, an eighth grade English-Language Arts Teacher in Oklahoma City, said she'd love a $2,500 pay increase, but wants it built permanently into her salary pay scale.
Wilson said her mortgage payment alone went up by $300 in the past month. Other professions have received cost-of-living adjustments to cover the rising cost of inflation, but educators have not.
"I need some more money to put gas in my car to get to school to teach all my beautiful babies that I love," Wilson said. "It's just a vicious cycle."
Wilson said she wants to continue teaching beyond this year, but the state's existing pay step-structure doesn't give much of an annual increase. She also said Oklahoma needs to be competitive with the surrounding states, and there's no reason the state should rank at the bottom for teacher pay.
Oklahoma's average starting pay of $38,074 is 13th lowest in the country, according to the National Education Association. It's also the fourth lowest in the region.
Educators noted that Arkansas legislators are considering boosting the state's starting salary from $36,000 to $50,000 and giving every teacher a $10,000 raise.
Texas lawmakers are weighing a $15,000 teacher pay increase.
April Grace, superintendent of Shawnee Public Schools, said teachers need at least a $5,000 raise, or lawmakers need to implement a longevity pay plan that offers an incentive for teachers to remain in the classroom for five, 10 and 15 years.
Her district is struggling to hire teachers. They have more adjunct instructors right now working toward becoming certified than ever before.
"I don't know that $2,500 will be enough for everyone to hang on another year or two," Grace said.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
