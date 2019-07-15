OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Army National Guard is hosting the 2019 National Guard Best Warrior Competition.
From July 13-20, Camp Gruber Training Center, located near Braggs, will host 14 National Guardsmen who will compete to be the best soldier and best non-commissioned officer in the Army National Guard.
The competitors will each take part in numerous tasks designed to test their soldier skills and personal determination. Among these tasks are an obstacle course, weapons qualification, 12-mile road march, as well as day and night land navigation.
