OKLAHOMA CITY — Mother’s Day is May 10 and the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline is ready to help Oklahoma mothers, grandmothers and all women who use tobacco take a step toward a healthier life for themselves and their families. The Helpline, a program of the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust, offers free resources for any Oklahoman seeking to quit tobacco.
Nearly one in five women in Oklahoma smoke. Female smokers put themselves at high risk for developing smoking-related health issues like infertility, lung cancer, stroke and heart disease. They are also at a higher risk of complications if contracting COVID-19. Children from families who smoke are twice as likely to become smokers, and many mothers say they don't want to pass tobacco addiction to their children.
Smoking during pregnancy can cause a premature birth or a low birth weight – making it more likely the baby will be sick or stay in the hospital longer. To combat this, expectant mothers can receive additional one-on-one support from the Helpline.
For infants and young children, cigarette smoke is especially harmful because their bodies and lungs are not fully developed. Exposure to secondhand smoke can lead to sudden infant death syndrome, ear infections, asthma attacks, bronchitis, pneumonia and more.
The Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline offers all mothers, smokers and nonsmokers resources on how to protect children from the risks of smoking.
Call 1-800-QUIT NOW or visit OKhelpline.com to learn more about the free, nonjudgmental support offered through Helpline.
Protect child by avoiding places that allow smoking. Maintain an entirely tobacco-free home and car.
Educate children about the dangers of smoking and tobacco use at an early age. Ask children about their friends’ attitudes toward tobacco. Discuss peer pressure and how to deal with it.
In addition to the free quit services and resources, the Helpline also offers information on the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the disruption and uncertainty of COVID-19, this can be a challenging time for tobacco users, as stress is a main motivator for tobacco use. Since the virus attacks the lungs, those who smoke are more vulnerable to infection because their lung health is already compromised, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The benefits of quitting smoking and the use of all tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, far outweigh the risks.
For those whose regular routines have been disrupted, now could be an ideal time to replace old habits with new, healthier habits.
