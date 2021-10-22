OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline, a program of the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust, recently launched a new statewide media campaign highlighting the stories of Oklahomans who successfully quit tobacco using the Helpline.
The Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline is a free service for all Oklahomans who are thinking about quitting tobacco use. Oklahomans can call 1-800-QUIT NOW or register online at OKhelpline.com to talk with a specially trained Quit Coach who provides nonjudgmental support, helps tobacco users build personalized quit plans and walks registrants through the process of receiving free nicotine patches, gum or lozenges. All of these services, quit coaching by phone, web and text support and at least a two-week starter kit of nicotine patches, gum or lozenges are available for free to all Oklahoma tobacco users 18 years and older.
“In addition to the patches, the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline also provided text message support, which was very valuable. There would be days that I would be feeling down or vulnerable, and I would get a supportive text and it would be exactly what I needed on that day,” Candace Hammontree said in a recent testimonial. “The Quit Coaches are absolutely sympathetic and not judgmental. They understand you're in a moment of struggle, and they help you through it. That's exactly what they're there for.”
Research shows that many tobacco users try quitting seven times or more before they are successful, but the chances of quitting tobacco are three times greater for those who make a plan and set a quit date with the free services from the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline.
“Many smokers feel judged by the world around them, and that adds to the burden of quitting. When people call the Helpline, they get judgement-free support,” said Paola Klein, Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline coordinator. “The Helpline and Quit Coaches allow tobacco users to approach quitting their own way using evidence-based methods that are proven to increase their likelihood of success.”
Call 1-800-QUIT NOW – 1-800-784-8669 – or visit OKhelpline.com to explore all the free services and resources available to Oklahomans. To hear more quitting stories, visit OKhelpline.com. For Oklahoma youth ages 13-17 considering quitting tobacco, the My Life, My Quit program is a free live texting, web chat or phone based service. Free services for teens can be accessed at MyLifeMyQuit.com or by texting “Start My Quit” to 36072.
Users can also connect with the helpline through Facebook or by following @OKhelpline on Twitter and Instagram.
