Through With Chew Week, which is Feb. 19-25, is an initiative to reduce the use of smokeless tobacco in Cherokee County and across the state and nation.
In support of the event, the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline reminds Oklahomans of the dangers of smokeless tobacco and offers free help to quit. The Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline is a program of the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust.
“Through With Chew Week is a great opportunity for Oklahomans to learn about the negative health effects of smokeless tobacco and encourage them to think about the impact tobacco has on their overall health,” said Lindsey Durant, assistant coordinator and TSET Healthy Living Program coordinator serving Cherokee County. “The Helpline is here to help Oklahomans who are trying to quit using smokeless tobacco or who want to support their loved ones through the quitting process.”
Smokeless tobacco is even more habit forming than cigarettes because it contains up to four times as much addictive nicotine. The Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline encourages users to understand the facts about smokeless tobacco and think about quitting during Through With Chew Week.
The helpline offers at least a free two-week supply of nicotine patches, gum, or lozenges to those who register. Smokeless tobacco users often find the nicotine lozenges particularly helpful in curbing cravings during the quitting process.
No matter how long someone has dipped, quitting has numerous benefits. Almost immediately, a person's breath will smell better, their mouth will begin healing, and they won’t have to worry about stains on their face and teeth. Plus, they will be healthier overall. Smokeless tobacco is linked to cancer of the mouth, throat, and pancreas, along with increased risk of heart disease and stroke.
Making the decision to quit smokeless tobacco is not an easy one, and that’s why the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline provides free support. Call 1-800-QUIT NOW or 1-800-784-8669, or visit OKhelpline.com to explore the free services and resources available to Oklahomans. Indiviuals can also connect with the helpline through social media by liking the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline on Facebook or following @OKhelpline on Twitter and Instagram.
Oklahoma teens ages 13-17 who are struggling to quit smokeless tobacco are encouraged by TSET to enroll in "My Life, My Quit" for free help. "My Life, My Quit" is also funded by TSET. The service is free and confidential. To get started, text “Start My Quit” to 36072 or visit MyLifeMyQuit.com.
