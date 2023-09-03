OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline, a program of the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust, is offering Oklahomans who want to quit tobacco a special opportunity.
Throughout September, Oklahomans who sign up for the Helpline will get at least eight weeks of patches, gum or lozenges for free. This limited-time offer of extra nicotine replacement therapy ends Sept. 30.
“It’s proven that additional nicotine replacement therapy increases the chance of successfully quitting tobacco,” Julie Bisbee, TSET executive director, said. “This limited-time offer from the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline is a great opportunity for Oklahomans thinking about quitting to take the first step toward a tobacco-free future.”
The Helpline offers Oklahomans the opportunity to quit with free, personalized help. Services include individual text and email support, phone and coach support, and more. The Helpline gives all Oklahomans the tools and support to live tobacco free.
Traditionally, the Helpline has offered at least two weeks of free NRT. By creating a custom quit plan with the Helpline and utilizing the NRT options available to combat cravings, residents of Oklahoma can significantly increase their likelihood of successfully overcoming tobacco addiction. TSET has funded the Helpline since 2003, and in that time, nearly half a million Oklahomans have signed up to receive services and build a plan that serves their needs.
To explore the free services and resources available to Oklahomans, call 1-800-QUIT NOW or 1-800-784-8669, text READY to 34191 or visit OKhelpline.com. People can also connect with the Helpline through Facebook or by following @OKhelpline on Twitter and Instagram.
