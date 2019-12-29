OKLAHOMA CITY - Sam Anderson, the bestselling author of the 2018 book "Boom Town: The Fantastical Saga of Oklahoma City, Its Chaotic Founding, Its Apocalyptic Weather, Its Purloined Basketball Team, and the Dream of Becoming a World-Class Metropolis," spent more than five years getting to know Oklahoma City. But when Oklahoma Today magazine approached him about writing a definitive piece about the Oklahoma City Bombing, he found there was more story to tell.
"I thought I was done with the place," Anderson said. "But the bombing is a special subject, and I found I had a little more to say."
Oklahoma Today commissioned Anderson to headline a special section dedicated to the bombing's 25th anniversary. The section features Anderson's story; a look at how the bombing and its aftermath affected the local journalists who covered it; a tour of the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum; and a look at some of the everyday artifacts in the memorial archives that tell the story of April 19, 1995, and the years that followed.
"As the official state magazine, it seemed important to honor this anniversary," said Nathan Gunter, Oklahoma Today editor-in-chief. "But we also wanted to celebrate everything Oklahoma City has become in the past quarter-century, so we dedicated the whole issue to exploring this city."
The issue will be on newsstands statewide by Jan. 1, and includes features about Scissortail Park, the Paseo Arts District, and Factory Obscura and Oklahoma Contemporary. In addition, Emmy-winning rapper and entrepreneur Jabee takes readers on a photographic tour of Oklahoma City's east side.
Oklahoma Today, the magazine of Oklahoma since 1956, focuses on the people, places, and culture of Oklahoma.
