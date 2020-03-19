As COVID-19 forces Americans indoors on what was for many expected to be a week of travel, the Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department is focused on helping keep its staff and fellow Oklahomans safe while also providing the latest information on temporary business closings and rescheduled events around the state.
Oklahoma Tourism Information Centers are temporarily closed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, although exterior restrooms at the Blackwell (Interstate 35), Sallisaw (Interstate 40), and Erick (Interstate 40) centers will remain open for travelers.
Oklahoma State Park lodges, nature centers, group camps/dining halls and community buildings are closed to future visits through April 15. Park cabins, campgrounds and RV sites, as well as outdoor public spaces and restrooms, will remain open at this time. Cave Tours at Alabaster Caverns will also be suspended through April 15. Park staff has been working to continuously clean throughout the day, focusing on high-traffic areas and high-touch surfaces.
The TravelOK staff is working to update TravelOK.com with the most timely and accurate information about attraction and event closings while also assisting users with their travel questions and concerns via email and the Department’s social media channels. The staff is editing TravelOK.com’s event listings when warranted because of cancellation or postponement. They are also placing notices on attraction, restaurant and lodging pages whenever closures or limited availability or hours are announced.
The Department encourages all business owners, managers and event organizers who have a presence on TravelOK to contact the team at Update@TravelOK.com with any updates on their business. In the coming days, TravelOK.com social media pages will be sharing content that will not only keep travelers informed but inspired for future adventures in Oklahoma.
The Department has temporarily suspended its Oklahoma Road Trip project, a 52-week video series that follows the travels of a film crew from Broken Arrow-based Retrospec Films on short trips around the state. In the meantime, the first 32 episodes of the series are available for viewing at RoadTripOK.com and on the TravelOK.com YouTube page at YouTube.com/TravelOK.
“Discover Oklahoma,” the state’s official tourism and travel television show, is expected to air at its normal time of 6:30 p.m. Saturday on KFOR, “Oklahoma’s News Channel 4” in Oklahoma City; KTUL, “Oklahoma’s Channel 8” in Tulsa; KSWO, “7 News in Lawton” and on KTEN (channel 10.3) in Sherman/Dennison and Ardmore/Ada. To view previous episodes of the show, visit DiscoverOklahomaTV.com or YouTube.com/DiscoverOklahoma.
For the latest information on the Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department and tourism attractions and events around the state, visit TravelOK.com or follow the Department’s social media accounts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.