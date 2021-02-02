The Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department recently received notice that an unknown individual was claiming to have stolen data from TravelOK.com and related websites. Upon discovery of this incident, the Department immediately contacted Oklahoma Cyber Command within the Office of Management and Enterprises Services and launched an investigation.
As a precaution, the Department took the system with the potential vulnerability off-line. Oklahoma Cyber Command’s investigation into the nature and scope of the incident is ongoing. At this time, the Department believes the potentially impacted visitors’ account information includes only names, dates of birth, mailing addresses, phone numbers, and email addresses.
No visitors’ or Oklahoma residents’ Social Security numbers or financial data were impacted by this incident. The Department does not collect or otherwise store Social Security numbers. All financial data provided by customers for purchases through the Department are processed by secured third-party vendors and the Department does not receive or store any financial information. The Department is working with Oklahoma Cyber Command to ensure that the security of the information stored on our systems is protected. The Department is engaging third party specialists to conduct further investigations.
The Tourism Department’s system for its website and related websites are comprised of a standalone system, managed wholly within the Department, and are not linked to any other State of Oklahoma systems.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.