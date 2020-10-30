WASHINGTON – The Federal Communications Commission this week issued the first set of spectrum licenses through the agency’s first-of-its-kind Rural Tribal Priority Window to tribal entities in Oklahoma and across the country.
The FCC’s Wireless Telecommunications Bureau formally granted 154 applications for use of the 2.5 GHz band to close the digital divide and provide broadband and other advanced wireless services, including 5G, to rural tribal communities.
“This is a major step forward in our efforts to close the digital divide on tribal lands,” said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. “Few communities face the digital connectivity challenges faced by rural tribes. By prioritizing tribal access to this mid-band spectrum, we are ensuring that tribes can quickly access spectrum to connect their schools, homes, hospitals, and businesses. Having visited many of these communities and met with tribal leaders, I have seen first-hand the connectivity difficulties facing Native nations.”
In Oklahoma, there were 10 licenses granted that will help the following tribes provide connectivity to their rural communities: Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes, Chickasaw Nation, Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, Citizen Potawatomi Nation, Kaw Nation, Ponca Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma, Sac and Fox Nation, Seneca-Cayuga Nation, Tonkawa Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma, and Wichita and Affiliated Tribes.
These licenses provide for exclusive use of up to 117.5 megahertz of 2.5 GHz band spectrum that can be used by tribes to connect their communities. During the priority window, the Commission received over 400 applications to obtain overlay licenses for unassigned 2.5 GHz band spectrum to help address tribes’ connectivity needs. FCC staff continues to review and process all applications filed in the priority window; more information on application processing and status may be found at www.fcc.gov/ruraltribalwindowupdates.
