OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans aren’t entitled to know what the state’s Turnpike Authority is paying individual landowners impacted by planned turnpike expansion projects, agency leaders said.
Such a lack of transparency, though, contradicts the state’s Open Records laws and could breed corruption as OTA continues acquiring land to expand its turnpike network across the state, one expert said.
In response to an open records request filed by CNHI Oklahoma, OTA provided records that indicate that since the start of 2021, it has spent a total of $1.95 million to purchase about 68.37 acres in Creek and Lincoln counties. OTA averaged $28,521 an acre for 35 Turner Turnpike-related land acquisitions, records show.
In addition to private citizens, OTA also bought land from several for-profit businesses, a non-profit that builds homes, property companies, a local chamber of commerce and a religious camp, records show.
But the agency refuses to say how much it compensated each individual landowner, citing an exemption in Oklahoma law that its officials argue allows them to withhold "personal financial information, credit reports or other financial data obtained by or submitted to a public body for the purpose of evaluating credit worthiness, obtaining a license, permit or for the purpose of becoming qualified to contract with a public body."
Jessica Brown, a spokeswoman for OTA, said in an email Friday that OTA considers such information “to potentially be private financial information protected under the Oklahoma Open Records Act.”
“To be transparent about the use of public monies, the agency did provide you the total amount paid for properties it acquired for specific projects in the timeframe you requested,” she said.
She said OTA is considering CNHI Oklahoma’s request for more detailed transaction information. That request was undergoing a further legal review Friday.
Joey Senat, an Oklahoma State University associate professor who specializes in the state’s open records and open meetings law, said it’s “shocking” that a government agency is trying to withhold the price it paid for land.
He said he’s never seen the exemption used in this way and doesn’t think any Oklahoma court will agree that what government pays someone for their land is exempt from public disclosure.
“Those people are not submitting personal financial information for those reasons,” Senat said. “This is what the government is paying them. If you use their argument, then every amount of money that goes to someone is exempted.”
He also said that argument is the kind of cover that a government agency can use to mask corruption.
“The concern would be that they’re shortchanging some people and giving other people sweetheart deals,” he said. “It is absurd that government would claim that what it’s paying people for land, whatever goes into that price … is somehow a secret.”
He said lawmakers need to take a closer look at OTA.
Public and legislative scrutiny has been growing since OTA unveiled a $5 billion, 15-year vision aimed at growing the state’s turnpike infrastructure, alleviating congestion in urban areas and adding interchanges along some of Oklahoma’s most antiquated rural routes.
Some of OTA’s plans include spending $1.1 billion to widen the Turner Turnpike between Oklahoma City and Bristow; constructing a $981 million new turnpike in east Norman that will connect interstates 40 and 35; and adding several new interchanges along rural routes, including the Indian Nation turnpike in southeast Oklahoma.
State Rep. Danny Sterling, R-Tecumseh, said he’s running Senate Bill 1610 to ensure OTA is transparent with its turnpike expansion plans in the Cleveland County area. Some of his constituents live in the planned path, and he said the expansion project has divided neighbors and sparked fears that OTA might unexpectedly show up with a bulldozer and raze people’s homes.
Sterling also said land payments would be information that should be publicly available.
“It just doesn’t make sense,” he said, adding that he wants to look into OTA’s reasoning a little more. “That’s interesting. It makes the thing a bit more secretive to me.”
In March, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation released the purchase prices for each of several recent land acquisitions in response to a request from a Norman Transcript reporter.
State Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, said he’s concerned with OTA’s decision to withhold individual purchase prices because it involves spending public money. He said agencies should always be transparent with taxpayer spending unless “there’s a compelling reason not to.”
He’s the Senate author of Senate Bill 1610.
Standridge, who serves as the chair of the Senate’s transportation committee, also said he’s concerned about OTA’s decision since its sister agency is releasing what it’s paying for land acquisitions.
“I definitely have an issue if you have one agency that feels like it’s the right thing to do and another agency doesn’t,” Standridge said. “That’s a disconnect. I think what’s good for the goose is good for the gander.”
State Rep. Ronny Johns, R-Ada, who serves as vice chair of the House’s transportation committee, said he’s not familiar enough with the Open Records Act to know if OTA is applying the exemption properly. But he said OTA’s planned $5 billion expansion is “a hot topic” in the state Capitol.
“I do think they need to be as transparent as possible,” Johns said. “In government, when you’re dealing with taxpayers’ money, you need to be as transparent as you can.”
State Rep. Jim Grego, R-Wilburton, said he couldn’t address the open records argument, but said perhaps OTA is trying to protect taxpayer money by withholding purchase amounts. He said if word spreads that OTA is paying a certain amount of money per acre, it might drive up the cost for all the other land they’re trying to purchase.
“No two pieces of the ground ever had the same value, regardless if they’re a foot away,” he said.
He also said when OTA saves a dollar, it helps all taxpayers.
“Any piece of real estate is worth what a willing buyer is willing to take and a willing seller is willing to give,” Grego said. “It’s just that simple, so that may be some of the reasons they didn’t want to release that if they can negotiate here. I think I can defend some of (their) actions.”
OTA is expected to begin land acquisitions within a year in his legislative district to construct new on-ramps along the Indian Nation Turnpike.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.