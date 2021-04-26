As of the Monday, April 26, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 447,278 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. This is an increase of 262 new cases since the previous advisory last week.
Of the total cases, the OSDH reported on April 21 that there were 10,122 active cases; and 428,811 recovered. Monday's Provisional Death Count from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Center for Health Statistics was 8,229. Monday's seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported was 233. On April 21, Cherokee County was listed as having a total of 5,595 positive cases. Of these, 74 residents have died; 207 cases were active; and 5,314 had recovered.
Residents can register online at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov to receive a notification when they are eligible to schedule vaccine appointments, or visit vaccinefinder.org for other opportunities. For information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
