Last week, a judge set a court date in the criminal case against Epic Charter Schools’ co-founders and former chief financial officer.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 23-25 and Oct. 27 for David Chaney, Ben Harris and Josh Brock in Oklahoma County District Court. Preliminary hearings are like mini trials, with evidence and witnesses, that allow a judge to assess whether there’s enough of a case to move forward to trial.
Chaney and Harris founded Epic in 2011 and also owned Epic Youth Services, a private company that managed the school for a fee. Brock was chief financial officer of the school and the company.
The three men were arrested in June and charged with embezzlement, fraud and racketeering, which is basically setting up an illegal coordinated scheme to continuously collect a profit.
Investigators say they shifted millions of school dollars to company credit cards and used them to pay a lobbyist, fund personal expenses and vacations, and make political donations. The scheme cost the state more than $22 million and made the men millionaires off funds intended to educate children, according to the OSBI.
I’ve been covering Epic since 2016 and you can read all our coverage on our website. Questions, comments, story ideas? Reach out via email or direct message.
Also the State Board of Education meets at 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Follow me on Twitter for updates.
— Jennifer Palmer
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.