An Epic Charter Schools administrative office building is seen on Northwest 122nd Street in Oklahoma City. (Whitney Bryen/Oklahoma Watch)

Epic Charter Schools has provided emails from co-founder Ben Harris requested by Oklahoma Watch in 2020 after settling a lawsuit

Oklahoma Watch, represented by attorney Kathryn Gardner and the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, filed the lawsuit in May 2021 alleging the virtual charter school effectively denied an open records request for the emails by charging illegal fees.  

The virtual charter school refused to provide emails first requested by reporter Jennifer Palmer in July 2020 unless Oklahoma Watch paid for paper copies and “legal review” fees amounting to more than $40,000. Palmer then narrowed her request for emails to and from Harris over two months in the summer of 2020. Epic’s attorneys said the request would cost $4,800.

Epic quoted “legal review” fees of $85 per hour that it said were allowed under a policy by the state Department of Education. The school’s attorneys said the review was needed to examine each email for possible confidential student or health information. The school never explained how its co-founder, who wasn’t employed by the school but received money through the charter school’s management company, would encounter such information in his emails.

At the time of the records request, Harris was still involved in the school and frequently attended its board meetings. Epic was facing multiple investigations into its spending and its expenses with Epic Youth Services, the management company run by Harris and David Chaney.

