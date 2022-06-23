Epic Charter Schools’ founders have been arrested, along with the longtime chief financial officer, on criminal charges following a yearslong investigation into alleged embezzlement of taxpayer funds, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
Co-founders David Chaney and Ben Harris, and former chief financial officer Josh Brock, were booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center Thursday morning. Each is charged with racketeering, embezzlement, obtaining money by false pretense, conspiracy to commit a felony, violating the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act, submitting false documents to the state and unlawful proceeds.
Investigators said the men ran a complicated criminal enterprise using the online charter school and a for-profit company, Epic Youth Services.
The scheme has cost the state more than $22 million, according to the OSBI.
Investigators said the charges involve co-mingling of funds, excessive and unnecessary management fees, use of Oklahoma tax dollars in California, political influence, concealment of profits, submission of false invoices and the illegal use of employees.
The OSBI’s investigation started in 2013 at the request of Gov. Mary Fallin but accelerated in 2019 when investigators served two search warrants to collect evidence.
Later that year, Gov. Kevin Stitt called for an investigative audit of the school. The findings, released in 2020, revealed more than $125 million of the school’s revenue was directed to Harris and Chaney’s company, Epic Youth Services from 2015 to 2020. The two founded the school in 2011.
See all of our Epic Charter Schools coverage dating back to 2016 here.
This story will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.