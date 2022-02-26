Naj

Tulsa-based attorney Josh Payton explains his role in the process of getting a name and gender change on a birth certificate to a client. Payton hosts a name and gender marker change clinic once a month at the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center in Tulsa. 

TULSA — On the second Wednesday of every month, attorney Josh Payton can be found behind a gray table downtown at the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center. 

Clients say Payton’s clinic and services provide them with pathways to proper medical care and detours around housing and workplace discrimination.

Since starting the clinic in October 2020, Payton has helped more than 40 transgender Oklahomans get court orders to amend their name and gender on birth certificates. He has 30 waiting to file.

 “They want a piece of paper that validates them from the beginning. I think that’s why it’s so important to them,” Payton said. “They are who they are, they’re recognized for who they are, and they’re not really ashamed in any way.”

The hope his services give clients has faded some since late last year, when the governor’s executive order disrupted the process.

Changing a Gender Marker

Historically, Oklahomans could change their gender between male and female on their birth certificate by presenting a court order to the state health department. Oklahoma State Department of Health established a process for a third gender option last year  — non-binary, an umbrella term for genders other than male and female, which would be represented by the letter “X.”

On Oct. 7, the first non-binary birth certificate was issued in Oklahoma. 

On the morning of Oct. 20, a NonDoc story broke the news. Within hours, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced he would take action against the state health department. 

“I believe that people are created by God to be male or female. Period,” Gov. Kevin Stitt said in a statement. “There is no such thing as non-binary sex and I wholeheartedly condemn the purported OSDH court settlement that was entered into by rogue activists who acted without receiving proper approval or oversight.”

On Nov. 8, Stitt signed an executive order demanding the state health department stop issuing birth certificates with non-binary gender markers.

As a result of the executive order, the state health department is no longer authorized to accept court orders for male and female changes, Oklahoma State Department of Health’s legal team said in an emailState law will only permit gender marker changes if an error was made by the scrivener. 

Oklahoma, Tennessee and Ohio are the only states that do not allow any kind of gender marker changes, though a recent lawsuit cleared the way for transgender Ohioans to amend their birth certificates. Residents in 12 states and the District of Columbia have a third gender option when it comes to amending their birth certificatesAmong neighboring states, only Colorado allows residents to do so. 

