Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 86F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.