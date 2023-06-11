From securing a committee hearing to finding support in the opposing chamber, bills face several hurdles in their quest to become law.
In Oklahoma’s GOP-controlled Legislature, struggles can be pronounced for minority party members. Last June, Oklahoma Watch reported that just a handful of Democratic-authored bills reached the governor’s desk in 2022. The trend has continued as a Republican supermajority in both chambers has grown.
With the 2023 regular session concluded, I decided to see how measures authored by Democrats fared this year. Fifteen bills with a Democrat as the original lead sponsor reached the governor’s desk this year, a slight uptick from 2022, when just a dozen of such measures cleared the Legislature.
Bills clarifying that fentanyl test strips are not drug paraphernalia, streamlining local rules for in-home daycares and authorizing the construction of a trail connecting all-Black towns and locations significant to the civil rights movement in Oklahoma are among the Democrat-led measures that found success.
Oklahoma Democrats don’t have the numbers to block a bill or thwart a veto override. But their floor debate can occasionally sway Republican colleagues. That happened on May 16, when several House Democrats debated against a bill they feared would give the governor unchecked power to launch investigations against political opponents. House Bill 1976 failed on a 30-63 vote, a rarity in a state where bills are typically only heard if they have the support to pass.
“When you consider our size, I think we outperform quite often,” Senate Minority Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, told Oklahoma Watch last year. “Our debates are pointed, they are researched and even though we can’t sway a vote, it doesn’t mean our constituents aren’t being heard and it doesn’t mean we can’t sway public opinion on occasion.”
As we wind down from the 2023 regular legislative session, I have plans to report on the impact of what lawmakers did and didn’t do. What bills taking effect this year do you think will benefit Oklahomans? Is there any legislation you’re concerned about? Let me know at kross@Oklahomawatch.org.
