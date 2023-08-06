Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy during the afternoon hours. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 84F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.