Candida Manion, executive director of the Oklahoma Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault, talked about lack of resources for victims of domestic violence during a town hall meeting at the Norman Central Library in December. At the event, Manion said the coalition's job is to "get victims the justice they need, and get them to safety." Manion was fired from the coalition last year after a federal audit uncovered years of irresponsible spending under her direction.