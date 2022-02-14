Hall

Candida Manion, executive director of the Oklahoma Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault, talked about lack of resources for victims of domestic violence during a town hall meeting at the Norman Central Library in December. At the event, Manion said the coalition's job is to "get victims the justice they need, and get them to safety." Manion was fired from the coalition last year after a federal audit uncovered years of irresponsible spending under her direction.

She was in San Diego to learn how to protect abuse victims. Instead, Candida Manion went wine tasting.

Federal funds paid Manion’s salary as executive director of the Oklahoma Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault. In September 2019, they covered her flights, lodging and meals for the Summit on Violence, Abuse and Trauma Across the Lifespan.

Rather than learning more about prosecuting child abusers and treating batterers, Manion skipped a day of conference sessions to sip wine with an employee.

Federal auditors uncovered a pattern of improper and irresponsible spending under Manion that included conference trips to Southern California and Florida. Money intended to support Oklahoma shelters, crisis centers and victims was spent on employee and board member vacations.  

A federal audit shows that on Manion’s watch, the Oklahoma Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault squandered or mismanaged $886,495 awarded by the Office on Violence Against Women from 2015 to 2020. That’s 98% of the grant money spent by the coalition during those five years.

Though Manion and her employee paid for the wine-tasting trip to Temecula, the June report shows she spent nearly $239,499 on travel during the period scrutinized by auditors — more than triple the coalition’s budget.

Every six months, the Inspector General’s office provides an audit report to Congress. The most recent report includes the Oklahoma Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault audit and 40 others. Of the money questioned by auditors, the Oklahoma nonprofit’s total amount was the third highest and far exceeded the other four programs receiving money from the Office on Violence Against Women.

The findings jeopardize critical aid for Oklahoma women and their children, who suffer abuse at a rate nearly twice the national average, according to the latest Kids Count report. During the pandemic, state domestic violence incidents reached their highest level in at least 20 years, the most recent Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation data shows. 

The U.S. Department of Justice could pursue criminal charges as it did in a recent case involving a similar nonprofit organization in Montana.

The Office on Violence Against Women could force the Oklahoma Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault to repay some or all of the funds. It could forgive the full amount. It could suspend or ban the coalition from receiving future grant money, making it even more difficult for Oklahoma victims to find justice and safety.  

“We don’t have enough shelters, we don’t have enough staff and we don’t have enough money to go around,” Manion said during a town hall meeting in Norman in 2019. “So, we have to leverage our resources in the community to get the work done.” 

Manion was fired early last year. 

Employees of the Oklahoma Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault are in police stations counseling law enforcement on how to talk to victims. They’re at shelters delivering masks and designing COVID-19 protocols. They’re on the phone searching for an empty bed. They’re at the Capitol advocating for victim rights and access to services. They spend a week each year certifying victim advocates across the state so shelter directors like Latricia Kippers can keep their doors open. 

