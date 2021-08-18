"You can do all the hard things and you deserve all the good things." Oklahoma City artist Natalie Lash painted the phrase on a fence at the Sunny Dayz Mural Festival in Oklahoma City early this month. Lash said since the pandemic, whenever she has had a tough day "as an artist or as a human, I've always told myself this saying. Since I need to hear it as often as I do, I knew others probably did too." (Courtesy Nathan Poppe)