Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Arkansas, Benton, Carroll, Washington AR and Madison Counties. In Oklahoma, Craig, Ottawa, Mayes, Delaware, Cherokee and Adair Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Visibilities are expected to be reduced to less than one quarter mile in areas by the dense fog, creating hazardous driving conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Due to the patchy nature of the fog, visibilities could be greatly reduced in a short distance, especially near bodies of water and other low lying areas. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&