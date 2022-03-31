Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma and northwest and west central Arkansas. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...These conditions could kill plants and other tender vegetation that are left outdoors or unprotected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Outdoor water pipes should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to run in a slow steady stream. Precautions should also be taken to protect small plants and tender vegetation. &&