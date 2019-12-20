Oklahoma Watch reporter speaks to Kiwanis Club

Oklahoma Watch reporter Whitney Bryen spoke recently to the Kiwanis Club of Tahlequah.

Tahlequah Kiwanis Club members were told about domestic violence by Oklahoma Watch reporter Whitney Bryen Wednesday, Dec. 18.

Bryen has written a series of investigative reports about violence against women, including an alarming increase in the number of strangulations of women. She said that Oklahoma law does not recognize domestic violence as a violent crime, but legislation next session may strengthen laws to protect women and children from violence.

Her reporting on the issue can be seen at www.oklahomawatch.org. Oklahoma Watch is a nonprofit organization that produces in-depth and investigative journalism as a public service for Oklahomans.

