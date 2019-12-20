Oklahoma Watch reporter speaks to Kiwanis Club

Tahlequah Kiwanis Club members were told about domestic violence by Oklahoma Watch reporter Whitney Bryen Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Bryen has written a series of investigative reports about violence against women, including an alarming increase in the number of strangulations of women. She said that Oklahoma law does not recognize domestic violence as a violent crime, but legislation next session may strengthen laws to protect women and children from violence.
Her reporting on the issue can be seen at www.oklahomawatch.org. Oklahoma Watch is a nonprofit organization that produces in-depth and investigative journalism as a public service for Oklahomans.
