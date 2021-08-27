A panel discusses the link between childhood trauma and incarceration at the She Brews Coffee House in Tulsa on Saturday, Aug. 21. Liz Kollaja, volunteer with Poetic Justice; Gina Richie, a formerly incarcerated mother who now works with the state Department of Mental Health; Lee Roland, a motivational speaker and former principal of Tulakes Elementary School in Oklahoma City; Carly Dunn, a research assistant at Oklahoma State University who focuses on health outcomes in rural communities.