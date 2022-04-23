Editor’s note: If you are a candidate not mentioned here and want to talk about why you are running this year, you can reach out to Oklahoma Watch reporter Trevor Brown at tbrown@oklahomawatch.org to set up an interview. Answers are planned to be included in a digital voters’ guide that will be updated throughout the year.
Hundreds of candidates officially joined Oklahoma’s 2022 campaign season by formally filing with the state over last week’s three-day filing period.
The candidates will now begin making the case to voters why they should be elected later this year. Oklahoma Watch talked with some candidates as they filed their paperwork to see why they want to hold statewide, congressional, legislative or judicial offices.
Arturo Alonso
Running for: State House District 89 (South Oklahoma City)
Party: Democrat
Why are they running: “My heart is in my community. I grew up in District 89 and hope to bring in a new perspective. I am not a traditional politician. I am actually an engineer and I like to problem solve and build things. I know that our state and our community face a lot of problems and I hope to use my mindset and the people and connections I am making to really make a change.”
Nick Archer
Running for: State House District 55 (Elk City, Sayre, Cheyenne)
Party: Republican
Why they’re running: “I’ve been the mayor of Elk City for the last two terms and District 55 has an open seat this year, so it felt like the right time to take that step. I think rural health care is important, especially to our smaller communities in western Oklahoma. And the Second Amendment. I’m a firearms manufacturer, so I always protect our Second Amendment.”
Michelle Lee Bodine-Keely
Running for: District Judge, District 14, Office 5
Party: Non-partisan office
Why they’re running: “I’ve been a public servant my whole life. I was fortunate enough to have been appointed to this position, and I just feel like I have a job to do. There are a lot of people in jail who need to be tried and they’re just waiting for their trial. I think I have the judicial experience and temperament to get to them.”
April Brown
Running for: State House District 48 (Ardmore, Davis, Healdton)
Party: Republican
Why they’re running: “I’m a freedom fighter, an Army veteran and I’ve seen our rights been infringed the last two years. I’ve asked our state representatives to step up and protect us and unfortunately they haven’t. As a constitutional conservative and an Army veteran I know what it means to protect the Constitution.”
Brady Butler
Running for: State Senate District 26 (Watonga, Anadarko, Sayre)
Party: Republican
Why they’re running: “Our governments are fundamentally broken. They no longer represent the people well. We’re killing babies at 5,000 per year. A Republican government is one where the people hold supreme power, and I don’t think you could convince 10% of the state’s population that they hold power in state government. I’d like to see good representation and biblical Christian values implemented in our state government and push back against the D.C. overreach.”
Abby Cash
Running for: Associate District Judge, Beaver County
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.