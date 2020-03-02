OKLAHOMA CITY — As the number of coronavirus cases increases nationwide, Oklahoma health officials said Monday they’re within a week or two from having the capacity to diagnosis the virus in-state.
Opening up the lab will allow for faster diagnosis and increased response times as suspected cases of COVID-19 arise, said Jamie Dukes, a spokeswoman for the State Department of Health.
As of Monday, there were no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Oklahoma, though two cases remain under investigation. Coronavirus typically spreads like the flu — through coughing and sneezing in close personal proximity, Dukes said.
Federal health officials said many people suffer milder symptoms like fever and cough, but older people, especially with chronic illnesses, and those with weakened immune systems are at increased risk of complications.
“We do not have community spread at this time,” Dukes said. “It’s not something you can walk into Walmart right now and get coronavirus. You prepare for this much as you would a cold or flu.”
Media reports indicate more than 3,000 people globally have died, including six people in Washington. Officials report nearly 90,000 illnesses worldwide, including more than 80 in the U.S.
State officials, meanwhile, urged people not to stock up on medical masks, which are not seen as a preventative measure. Masks are helpful to stop the spread for those who have coronavirus, but are not useful for people trying to avoid contracting it.
Thorough handwashing can help reduce the spread, Dukes said. Also, staying home when sick is strongly recommended.
Dukes said health officials are currently recommending that people have enough food and water to last 72 hours. That’s the same recommendation for weathering natural disasters, power outages or anything else that could leave someone temporarily homebound.
Patti Davis, president of the Oklahoma Hospital Association, said last week that hospitals deal with infectious diseases every day and are as ready as they can be.
“Right now, coronavirus is very scary,” she said. “We believe our hospitals are ready and prepared to handle this virus just like they handle viruses every day.”
Last week, a top federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official warned that the virus could cause “severe” disruptions to everyday life and recommended people ask schools about plans for dismissals or closures ahead of time. Federal officials suggested that people figure out what they’d do if schools or daycares are shuttered and suggested asking employers if telework is possible if necessary.
Oklahoma State Department of Education officials said Monday they have created an internal working group to handle the flow of information on the virus.
Beginning this week, the agency plans to work with the state Health Department to provide resources and guidance to specific public school sites to protect students and staff, officials said.
The state’s Department of Emergency Management, meanwhile, is working with Oklahoma agencies to provide training for continuity of operations related to pandemics, said Keli Cain, a spokeswoman for the agency.
“We’re working … to make sure that we’re providing information on how other agencies can be sure that they’re continuing all their core services in the (event) that the state is impacted by COVID-19,” she said.
Oklahoma Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said he’s spoken with the head of the Health Department, and lawmakers are looking at implementing statutory language in case of an emergency.
“We’ve dealt with this in the past of getting our statutes prepared for different health problems,” Treat said. “We’ve never had to actually implement them, but we want to make sure that we’re prepared in the event that we have to.”
He said lawmakers just started the policy review process Friday.
“We think we’re well-prepared,” Treat said. “Oklahoma, I think, is very well-prepared, but (we) want to make sure we don’t leave any stone unturned.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
