MUSKOGEE – The Oklahoma Wing Civil Air Patrol is purchasing memberships for 20 educators in the state of Oklahoma.
Educators can get access to STEM – science, technology, engineering, and math – kits for their classrooms worth thousands of dollars to use and keep in their classrooms as Aerospace Education Members with the Civil Air Patrol.
Educators also get access to free educational materials that they can use in their classrooms. There is also a free K-12 Aerospace Education Excellence award program for teachers and their schools. Teachers and their schools have an opportunity to participate in the free K-6 Aerospace Connections in Education program. Lastly, teachers are eligible for a free 30-minute flight in a Civil Air Patrol aircraft to learn how an aircraft operates.
The Aerospace Education Member program is for K-12 formal and informal educators at schools, youth organizations, museums and libraries. Renewal is free. Those who would like to become Aerospace Education Members in CAP and take advantage of these programs should contact Major Jason Unwin by email at jasonbunwin@gmail.com to receive an application. Persons with any questions should contact Unwin by phone at 918-616-0578 or by email.
Civil Air Patrol, the official auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force, is a nonprofit organization with 61,000 members nationwide, operating a fleet of 550 aircraft.
CAP, in its Air Force auxiliary role, performs 90 percent of continental U.S. inland search-and-rescue missions as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center and is credited by the AFRCC with saving an average of 80 lives annually. Its volunteers also perform homeland security, disaster relief, and drug interdiction missions at the request of federal, state and local agencies. The members play a leading role in aerospace education and serve as mentors to more than 26,000 young people currently participating in the CAP cadet programs.
CAP received the World Peace Prize in 2011, and has been performing missions for America since 1941. CAP also participates in Wreaths Across America, an initiative to remember, honor and teach about the sacrifices of U.S. military veterans.
Visit www.gocivilairpatrol.com or www.capvolunteernow.com for more information.
