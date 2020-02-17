The Oklahoma Youth Preparedness Council will be hosting the Oklahoma Youth Preparedness Camp July 12-17 on the Northeastern State University Tahlequah campus. The free camp is open to students entering ninth through 12th grades.
This camp is geared toward students who are interested in helping their school and community be more prepared for emergency situations. Participants will learn basic response skills, teamwork skills, and community action planning, all in a stimulating and fun environment. All participants, including adult sponsors, will receive a full 20-hour Community Emergency Response Team training that includes a CERT certificate of completion.
NSU Emergency Manager Andi Smith said she is honored that NSU has been chosen to host this camp again this year.
"After a successful first camp, I am thrilled to have another opportunity hosting the OK Youth Preparedness Camp this summer,” she said. “Not only is this a great addition to our campus community, but to the state of Oklahoma. Being a part of preparing the next generation is something that I am truly proud of."
During camp, all participants, including adult sponsors, will stay in residence halls at NSU.
Register at https://goo.gl/FNatHg. The deadline to register is June 1.
The Oklahoma Youth Preparedness Council is seeking sponsors to make the camp available to all students at no cost. They are accepting funding and donations of camp supplies, meeting space, and volunteer time. Sponsorship packages are available. To donate online, visit nsugiving.com/okyouthcert.
The Oklahoma Youth Preparedness Council, comprised of several preparedness partners, local emergency managers, tribes, volunteer agencies, state agencies, youth, and FEMA Region 6 will continue to partner together to grow the youth disaster preparedness program in Oklahoma.
The program seeks to educate youth in local communities about disaster preparedness and response.
For more information, contact David Grizzle, Norman Emergency Management coordinator, at 405-245-9522.
