OKLAHOMA CITY - In 2020, consumers shifted their alcohol purchasing habits at varying times due to the pandemic, which has had ramifications for beer distributors, retailers and restaurants who have had to adjust their businesses and adapt. The Oklahoma Beer Alliance and its beer distributor members have seen consumers change the brands they are purchasing, the amounts and where they are shopping. In addition, the changes in Oklahoma's alcohol sales laws have allowed businesses to be more flexible to accomodate consumers during the pandemic.
Oklahomans are purchasing more canned beers, larger packages of beer and focusing on one-stop shopping. This is in line with what Neislen, a global analytics and data company, found in April of this year. Their data report detailing the trends of off-premise sales of alcohol during COVID-19 shows consumers were purchasing larger pack sizes, with a 21 percent and 20 percent increase respectively in purchases of 30- and 24-packs in the month of April. In addition, Nielsen found that 69 percent of consumers reported that they were more likely to purchase alcohol brands that they know and trust. These trends have remained true in Oklahoma throughout 2020 with a few fluctuations.
"We have seen consumer behavior change greatly, with the biggest shift coming from consumers purchasing larger packs of canned beers from grocery stores, where we have had to adjust space to accommodate demand," said Jason Hall, senior director, Anheuser-Busch Sales of Oklahoma. "In addition, consumers have been purchasing larger amounts of our core brands, including Budweiser and Bud Light."
Earlier in the year when the pandemic was beginning, Oklahoma beer distributors saw consumers focus on one-stop shopping, and there was a decrease in purchases from convenience and liquor stores. This was likely due to safety and comfort levels of consumers during the early months of navigating the pandemic. However, as the weather became warmer, this trend reversed and consumers began purchasing from convenience and liquor stores again. In addition, as the pandemic continued, consumers purchased more seltzers and low-calorie beers like Michelob Ultra.
"In the second half of the year, we saw an upward trend of consumers purchasing better for you options like seltzers and Michelob Ultra brands," said Hall. "Even during a tough year, consumers want products that are better for them."
Another shift in purchasing habits was due to new laws and regulations. The Oklahoma Legislature adjusted alcohol purchasing laws to be more flexible for businesses, so they could create a safe and comfortable experience for consumers. Senate Bill 1928 and House Bill 1349 allowed curbside sales, delivery and buying options of alcoholic beverages in a sealed, original container for grocery and convenience stores as well as wineries, liquor stores, restaurants and bars. These laws let businesses ensure the safety of their customers and staff during the pandemic and accommodate demand.
"The new laws have allowed Oklahoma restaurants to be more flexible," said Jim Hopper, President and CEO of the Oklahoma Restaurant Association. "Customers' needs are being met whether they decide to dine-in or take-out, they are able to receive the same accommodations of a restaurant either way. In addition their patronage helps to support local restaurants and employees during these unprecedented times."
The Oklahoma Beer Alliance is dedicated to promoting common sense laws that enable Oklahomans to choose the highest quality products without compromise, while encouraging personal responsibility throughout our community that benefits the common good. For more information, visit okbeeralliance.com.
