OKLAHOMA CITY - A 2021 Special Enrollment Period for individual health insurance plans under the Affordable Care Act began Feb. 15. Oklahomans who do not have health insurance may be eligible to purchase coverage through the health insurance marketplace.
The SEP was created following the executive order issued by President Biden on Jan. 28. This SEP will be open through May 15 to all exchange-eligible consumers who are submitting a new application or updating an existing application.
"We all understand how important it is to have health insurance and access to affordable health care during this unprecedented time," said Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready. "In light of the pandemic, Oklahomans have become very aware of the value of health insurance. This is an opportunity to assess your family's needs during this Special Enrollment Period."
There are six insurers that offer individual health plans on the 2021 health insurance Marketplace in Oklahoma: Blue Cross Shield of Oklahoma, Bright Health, Medica Insurance Company, Oscar Health, UnitedHealthCare, and CommunityCare Oklahoma. BCBSOK and Medica offer statewide plans, while Bright Health, CCOK, Oscar and UHC serve limited areas of the state.
The SEP will allow individuals and families to enroll in 2021 health insurance coverage through HealthCare.gov or by contacting the Marketplace call center, 800-318-2596. Visit HealthCare.gov to verify eligibility, view plan options and estimate monthly premiums. Coverage will be prospective on the first day of the month following the application date. No health questions will be asked and no pre-existing condition waiting periods apply.
For information about other insurance issues, contact the Oklahoma Insurance Department at 800-522-0071 or visit www.oid.ok.gov.
